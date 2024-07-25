Ice Spice Recalls Drake Flying Her Out To Toronto: “Like, Gag”

According to Ice Spice, Drizzy can't wait for "Y2K."

It's no secret that Ice Spice has made several high-profile friends since her rise to fame, including Nicki Minaj, Taylor Swift, and more. She even crossed paths with Drake at one point, though she admits they never got too close. During a recent interview with Rolling Stone, the "Deli" rapper opened up about their friendship, and recalled him flying her to Toronto for OVO Fest.

“We was on the jet like, ‘Wait, Drake’s flying us out? Like, gag," she explained. "When we saw him, I was like, ‘Nah, this is cr*zy.’ He’s just casually there. There’s mad random people around, and he’s just, like, blending in somehow."

Ice Spice Discusses Her Friendship With Drake

Ice Spice attends the BET Awards Media House on June 28, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for BET)

Ice Spice continued, revealing that she hopes to work with Drizzy sometime in the future. “We talk, but we never really was on some bestie sh*t," she also added. "He’s excited for Y2K!, he told me.” Of course, all that talk of Drake led to a brief discussion about his viral feud with Kendrick Lamar. She opted not to pick a side, instead stating that she enjoyed the rap battle as a whole. “I’m a music lover. So, I appreciate the sport of it — I think it’s really cool," she said.

Ice Spice and Drake's friendship hasn't always been smooth sailing, however. In 2022, he seemingly dissed her on his track with Lil Yachty, "BackOutsideBoyz." A few months later, Ice Spice revealed that they had worked things out, claiming they were "cool" and confirming that there was no beef. What do you think of Ice Spice opening up about her friendship with Drake? What about her claiming that they've never been besties? Are you looking forward to hearing her new album Y2K when it drops at midnight? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.