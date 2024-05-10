Ice Spice Threatens Latto On Relentlessly Teased Single "Gimmie A Light"

Ice Spice has truly reached incredible heights over the last year or so. When most people heard "Munch (Feelin' U)" for the first time, there was a strong feeling that she was bound to be a one-hit wonder. Then she came back with "Bikini Bottom," but some were still not convinced. It seemed like when "In Ha Mood" dropped in January of last year that was when she began to turn a corner. All of those viral singles culminated into her debut project Like..?

Grabbing features from Nicki Minaj and Lil Tjay showed that she had the backing, and now Ice Spice is everywhere. From the brand deals, to performing on the biggest stages, and her massive features, she is here to stay. Ever since she announced her debut album Y2K! her fans have been begging for it drop. Ice Spice has been working towards it with the controversial "Think U The S*** (Fart)," and now "Gimmie A Light." This track was first teased at Coachella earlier this year and a lot of people were dissecting particular bars from it.

Listen To "Gimmie A Light" By Ice Spice

"Like, why would I beef with a flop? (Grrah) / Like let's talk drill (Grrah) / Who bigger than she? (Like) / Who prettier too? (Like) / Two-fifty to get in the booth (Damn)." These are seemingly direct shots at Latto, who has been showing her disdain for her fellow femcee for some time, especially on "Sunday Service." This second single for Y2K! sees Ice Spice sample a 2000's Sean Paul classic "Gimme the Light." RIOTUSA, her wingman, slow down the lyrics, before Spice hops in raps with aggression in a higher register. This track might not be as popular as "Think U The S***," but it is a solid track for the album.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single "Gimmie A Light" by Ice Spice? Where does this track rank amongst the rest of the singles for Y2K!? How do you feel about her sampling Sean Paul's "Gimme the Light?" Do you think this album will be worth the hype? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Ice Spice. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

Big knock, like I'm not a fighter (Grrah)

Big Ice, I don't need a writer (Like)

Her man callin' me baby (Grrah)

I'm Miss Poopie like I need a diaper (Grrah)

Watch your mouth 'cause my b**** get scrappy (Scrappy)

F*** you mean, b****? It never gave tacky (What?)

