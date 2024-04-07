Ice Spice & Alexander Wang Collab Unveils Massive Inflatable Of Rapper In New York City

After all, she is one of the Big Apple's biggest stars right now, and as her profile grows, so does the scope of her promotional capabilities.

Ice Spice's Alexander Wang collab is making itself known no matter where you are in New York City, as a giant inflatable of the rapper wearing the fashion collection strolled through the Big Apple's streets on Saturday (April 6). Moreover, it follows her creative and curious promotional moves throughout her career so far, and lines up with her own statements on this stylish team-up. "As an artist, I’m always challenging myself on how I can contribute to culture in a way that drives things forward, and Alexander Wang is a great vehicle for that, with this incredibly bold and global campaign," the Bronx MC stated via a press release.

What's more is that Ice Spice's presence in New York isn't only due to her hometown status, her promo moves, or her generally massive profile as an artist, but also something measurable on a Richter scale. Folks may have caught her Twitter joke about causing the 4.8 earthquake that recently hit certain East Coast cities because "this a** be clappin." It led to some pretty amused reactions online as folks debated what was the most affected area of the natural event. All we can hope for is that folks did the due diligence to identify the harm and loss caused before getting into the memes.

Ice Spice X Alexander Wang Inflatable Cruises Through The Big Apple: Watch

Elsewhere, though, Ice Spice is also standing by her love for another Bronx icon, one who many fans thought she was at odds with due to her loyalty to Nicki Minaj. But as it turns out, she and Cardi B have a lot to come together through, and this rightfully dismisses the notion that there can't be mediators in rap beef. They recently discussed their Dominican heritage due to Bardi getting into a Twitter spat with content creator Raymonté over her racial ambiguity. Overall, it was just nice to see that things don't have to be as combative as the headlines portray.

Meanwhile, we wonder whether there will be similar reconciliation with the likes of Latto, as they crossed paths at the iHeartRadio Awards recently. She and Spice have been at the center of beef rumors for a while now with some notable links, so it's a bit of a tougher sell than the purely speculative nature of a Cardi B rift. Nevertheless, if you're around NYC, you might spot this Alexander Wang collab in full, inflatable glory, regardless of whose "side" you're on. For more news and the latest updates on Ice Spice, stick around on HNHH.

[via]

