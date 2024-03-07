Ice Spice Stuns In Futuristic Alexander Wang Photo Shoot

Ice Spice was one of the biggest breakout stars of 2023 and she doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon. Earlier this year she released her new single "Think U The Sh*t (Fart)." While the track made waves for its viral chorus it settled down into a stable hit. The track has racked up more than 44 million streams on Spotify and sits at number 72 on the Hot 100 this week. But music isn't the only lane she's making her name in.

Last year, Spice won many fans over with her appearance at the Met Gala. Alongside her rapidly rising star-power, she gave adorable interviews and showed up in a stunning fit. She's continued the fashion collaborations ever since and the newest is a particularly stunning crossover with Alexander Wang. The shoot sees Ice Spice posing with various props like a mirror suspended over her body and even a sleek motorcycle. Some of the top comments on the post point out just how hard it is to focus on the bike with Spice herself stealing the show. Check out the pictures and videos from the stunning photo shoot below.

Read More: Ice Spice Teases Something Coming In 2024

Ice Spice Climbs On A Morotcycle For Alexander Wang Shoot

Earlier this year, Ice Spice confirmed that she's working on her debut album and it's due for release in 2024. She revealed that the album would be called Y2K which is fitting given her birthday is January 1st, 2000. Earlier this week she revealed that she had finished her work on the album. Fans interpreted the message as meaning that it could be arriving sooner rather than later, though she didn't officially confirm any kind of timeline.

Another hint that the album announcement could be on the way soon is Spice's new website. The retro feel gave fans immediate Y2K vibes and rumors about the album have been swirling since. What do you think of Ice Spice's new photo shoot for Alexander Wang? Are you excited for her new album dropping later this year? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Ice Spice Respects The Opinions Of Music Critics

[Via]