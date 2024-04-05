Ice Spice Channels Poison Ivy With Her Latest Curvacious Thirst Trap

Ice Spice has had a massive come-up over these past couple of years. Overall, she burst onto the scene thanks to the song "Munch." This is the track that truly got her popping, it even got her attention from artists like Drake. Subsequently, she came through an EP that was filled with hits. Moreover, she got co-signs from artists like Nicki Minaj and Taylor Swift. This has led to a ton of success, and it has opened her career up to opportunities that other artists could only dream of.

In 2024, she will be dropping off a new album called Y2K. It is an album title that makes a ton of sense when you realize how Ice Spice is a millennium baby. She was born on January 1st, 2000, and this album is seemingly going to pay homage to that. The album is finished, and now, we are waiting patiently for some sort of announcement. Until then, Ice Spice continues to post on her Instagram, where she frequently offers up some thirst traps for her fans.

Read More: Ice Spice Teases Something Coming In 2024

Ice Spice On The Gram

For instance, she recently channeled the DC character Poison Ivy with a form-fitting green one-piece outfit. This outfit has numerous holes poked into it so you can see all the way through. Meanwhile, she offered up a cheeky caption, saying "under b*tvhes skin like poison ivy." Once again, her fans were thirsting after her once she dropped these photos, but that is definitely the whole point.

Let us know what you think of Ice Spice and her upcoming album, in the comments section down below. Are you excited for this new era of the artist? Do you believe her debut album can actually live up to the hype? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Ice Spice K-Pop Mashup Goes Viral