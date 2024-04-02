Ice Spice Shows Off Stunning Nearly-Topless Look From The iHeartRadio Awards

Ice Spice is someone who has burst onto the scene and has seen immediate success in the rap world. Overall, her song "Munch" is what originally propelled her to that superstar status. However, in recent months, fans have been demanding more from her. They know that the only way to truly make it in the music world is to be constantly dropping music. Well, Spice is definitely ready to give people new tunes. As it turns out, she is in the midst of readying a project called Y2K which will be dropped later this year.

Moreover, she has been receiving a ton of accolades throughout her young career. As a chart-topper, the radio loves to play her. Consequently, it should come as no surprise that she made an appearance at the iHeartRadio awards last night. Below, you can see the look that she wore while at the event. Overall, it was an interesting one as she had on a black jacket and a black tube top that barely covered her chest. This near-topless look was a hit with her fans. Not to mention, she got an ovation while walking the carpet prior to the event.

Read More: Ice Spice Respects The Opinions Of Music Critics

Ice Spice With A Look

It will be interesting to see how the future continues to go for Ice Spice. Overall, she is an interesting artist with a distinct sound. However, some are curious if the virality will continue for her. If Y2K proves to be a smash, then she will have nothing to worry about. Hopefully, we get an official announcement for the album, sooner rather than later. It seems like the fans are waiting patiently for it.

Let us know how you feel about this latest look from Ice Spice, in the comments section down below. Are you excited for her new album that is set to drop later this year? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Ice Spice Teases Something Coming In 2024