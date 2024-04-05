Moniece Slaughter Isn't A Fan Of Ice Spice Or Her "Mario Brothers" Beats

Slaughter says she prefers Tyla.

Ice Spice might be one of the most successful young femcees out right now, but Moniece Slaughter is less than impressed. During her recent appearance on Shirley Ju's podcast Shirley's Temple, the personality revealed which fellow women in the industry she's enjoying at the moment, and who she'd be willing to sleep with. According to her, the "Deli" artist definitely wouldn't make the cut, but Tyla has a chance.

"Ew," she said of Ice Spice. "Let me be quiet..." When asked what she has against the Bronx-born performer, Slaughter said that her onstage antics and music just aren't her style. "First of all I want her to put her tongue back in her mouth," she explained. "Must your tongue hang to your chin in every photo? Can we please get some beats that are not Mario Brothers? Can we move past keeping it a stack and grah grah grah grah grah, or whatever the f*ck is going on? I can't deal."

Moniece Slaughter On Shirley's Temple

She went on to stress the importance of "true" artist development as she was taught by her father, calling for performers to make their shows less predictable. When asked who she is a fan of, she said Tyla, the South African songstress who went viral for her hit "Water" this year. "First of all she's from South Africa," she explained, "Second of all she's drop dead gorgeous. Third she can actually sing." Slaughter also complimented Tyla on her sense of humor, which she put on display on The Jason Lee Show, and her snatched figure.

Ice Spice isn't the only artist Slaughter's not impressed by, however. Elsewhere in her interview she shared her hot take on SZA, calling the "Snooze" singer a "lazy" vocalist. What do you think of Moniece Slaughter revealing that she's not a fan of Ice Spice or her music? What about her claiming she prefers Tyla instead? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

