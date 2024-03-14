What Happened Between Tank & Moniece Slaughter?

In the entertainment world, relationships and gossip often capture the public’s attention, especially when they involve individuals from the music industry or reality television. Both industries are known to harbor some of the messiest relationships to exist. One such relationship that garnered interest was the brief connection between Tank and Moniece Slaughter. When the saga between both celebrities took center stage, it left fans and onlookers curious about the details of their connection. Slaughter recently shared online that she had terminated her pregnancy. For fans, this brought back memories of when she previously terminated her pregnancy with Tank. Let's delve into what happened between Tank and Moniece Slaughter.

Read More: Joe Smith Accuses "L&HH" Star Moniece Slaughter Of Forging Checks During Their Relationship

Background

Moniece Slaughter gained prominence through her appearance on the VH1 reality series Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood. Known for her outspoken personality and involvement in the music industry, Moniece quickly became a recognizable figure on reality television. Tank, on the other hand, is an acclaimed R&B artist known for his smooth vocals and chart-topping hits like “Maybe I Derse” and “When We.” With a successful career spanning decades, Tank has established himself as a respected figure in the music industry. Moreover, his talents as a singer, songwriter, and producer have earned him a dedicated fan base and numerous accolades.

The Hookup: Tank And Moniece Slaughter Get Together

The connection between Moniece Slaughter and Tank came to light in 2016. The singer brought it up himself in an interview with Hollywood Unlocked. Tank confessed to having hooked up with Moniece Slaughter. He stated that, although he was cautioned about her temperament, he engaged with her. Recalling an incident, Tank mentioned a time when Moniece unexpectedly visited his home while he was away. He claimed she was searching for a dress she had left behind. Furthermore, he stated that it was then he found out she was pregnant.

Tank went on to provide graphic details as he recounted a series of eyebrow-raising incidents involving Moniece. These incidents allegedly follow their brief sexual encounter that happened more than a decade ago. At the time, Moniece was 19 years old. The singer stated: “Me and a couple of my guys, we started talking to her or whatever. It started out as a conversation like well, it looks like we all gon' do something with her… I get another message from my neighbor and I’m not making any of this up. This is real shit and she says ‘Yeah, a girl came by and said she’s looking for a dress and also she’s pregnant.’” The self-acclaimed “pull-out champion” also accused Moniece of stalking him and vandalizing his properties. He claimed that she did it all so that they could hook up one more time.

Read More: Lil Fizz's Ex Moniece Slaughter Threatens To Sue Over 2015 Music Video "Good Lotion"

Moniece’s Response

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 16: Singer / Reality TV Personality Moniece Slaughter attends the enchanted 30th Birthday celebration of Paige Hurd at Harbor House on July 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

According to Black America Web, following Tank’s accusations, Moniece Slaughter told her side of things. She sat with Electronic Urban Report to discuss her version of events. She stated: “My family and I are trying to figure it out. He knows my mom. He knows my dad. Aside from being disgusted and confused, it’s very disheartening. So I don’t know what made him do it… I’m disgusted by those allegations. I’m somebody’s mom and he’s got daughters. Would you want somebody to lie on your daughters like that? I mean really, all I have to say about the whole situation is this, I was 19. Things happen. I made a mistake.”

Moniece Slaughter also addressed the stalking and vandalism claims made by Tank. She admitted to throwing a brick with a note at his window. Concerning the pregnancy, she said: “I was, and he said in the interview that I called him three days later, but it had actually been months since we had spoken to one another, and I wouldn’t want to have a baby by someone who treats women this way.” Moniece eventually stated that she had aborted the pregnancy because Tank didn’t seem like a good person to have a child with.

The Tank-Moniece Slaughter Resurgence

In 2017, Moniece Slaughter opened up about her hookup with Tank. She spoke to All Def Digital about the nature of their former relationship. Slaughter confessed that she had gone after Tank, even after she was warned not to date him. The situation became more intriguing when she disclosed that he had been unfaithful to his girlfriend, now wife, Zena Foster. Slaughter also claimed that Zena, in turn, had cheated on him with rapper The Game.

"You cheated on her with multiple women, myself included,” Slaughter said. “But then you lied to her and told her that I was before her, and then she cheated on you with The Game and some more people… I was 19. You were 30 going on 31. You got me pregnant because we had unprotected sex, multiple times and I chose not to keep that pregnancy."

[via]