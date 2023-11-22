Joe Smith Accuses "L&HH" Star Moniece Slaughter Of Forging Checks During Their Relationship

Former NBA first-overall pick Joe Smith has claimed that Love & Hip-Hop star Moniece Slaughter forged over $109K in checks while they were dating. Smith told DJ Vlad that his financial advisor first alerted him to nine checks totaling $109K. Furthermore, Smith later confirmed the claims through a private investigator. Slaughter had reportedly sent all of them to a mystery acquaintance, Timothy Carr. However, Smith also claimed that he was unable to file charges against Slaughter because the authorities ruled it a "he said, she said" situation.

The revelation came after Smith opened up about his financial situation. He claimed that despite making $61M during his NBA career, he only ever saw $18M of it due to taxation. Furthermore, Smith revealed that he was put into debt by his first divorce. However, Smith also took responsibility for his own actions, saying his infidelities cost him his marriage. Furthermore, he noted that his family's current financial instability was a result of poor investments and expensive impulse purchases on his part.

Read More: Joe Smith Denies Fight Over Wife's OnlyFans Being A "Publicity Stunt"

Joe Smith's Wife Gives Cam'ron A Massage

However, the situation between Smith and his wife continues to get more and more bizarre. Last week, Smith's wife returned to It Is What It Is at the request of Ma$e to provide his co-host, Cam'ron, a massage live on the show. The move was a throwback to the week before when Chavis revealed during an interview on Check That Stat that one of her non-OnlyFans side hustles was running a massage business. Cam'ron hyper-fixated on this detail, asking Chavis if she would perform a massage on him.

Additionally, the move comes just a few days after Smith himself spoke out about Cam'ron's conduct towards his wife. "It bothers me a lot. I did not just see that but the messages I got from people who actually went to her OnlyFans page. They sent it on Instagram [and] Facebook, talking about how my wife looks and what kind of pictures my wife got," Smith told DJ Vlad as part of their ongoing interview about the subject.

Read More: Cam’ron Tells Hilarious Sukihana Story About Hearing “Eating” For The First Time

[via]