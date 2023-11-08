Cam’ron Tells Hilarious Sukihana Story About Hearing “Eating” For The First Time

Cam'ron and Mase are the best of friends again and it has culminated in the show It Is What It Is. Overall, this has proven to be an incredible series that recreated how fans see sports talk television. They are always having hilarious conversations that make you question why you would ever watch First Take. Furthermore, they have OJ Simpson on every week which makes the entire experience that much more surreal. On top of the sports conversations, they will also talk about music from time to time.

After all, Cam'ron and Mase are two legendary rappers when it comes to the New York scene. The Dipset legends have some great insight, and they are relatively tapped into what is happening in today's culture. For instance, in the most recent episode of the show, Cam made reference to none other than Sukihana. Mase was curious about how the rapper actually knew her. Well, as it turns out, Cam was introduced to her through the viral track "eating." The post below claims Suki played the song in his car, however, the story seems more about a young lady who played Sukihana for him.

Read More: Cam’ron Does Hilarious OJ Simpson Impression While Dressed As Him For Halloween

Cam'ron Delivers A Classic Tale

As soon as Cam'ron heard the lyrics, he felt as though the woman he was with was trying to give him subliminal messages. He made sure to let the viewers know that he wasn't into the sexual acts portrayed in the song. However, there is no doubt that Stat Baby and Mase found the whole recounting to be hilarious. After all, Cam does have a way with words.

Let us know what you think of Cam's story, in the comments section below. Also, what do you think of songs like "Eating" going increasingly viral these days? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists.

Read More: OJ Simpson Tells Cam’ron & Mase He Heard Wu-Tang Clan When He Awoke From Surgery