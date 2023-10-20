Rich Paul Texted Cam’ron To Defend Anthony Davis

Rich Paul reportedly defended Anthony Davis after the Lakers star came under some harsh criticism from Cam'ron. “Shout-out to my man Rich Paul. Whoever is Rich Paul’s clients, you guys should feel very lucky. He doesn’t let nothing slide. He’s very passionate about his clients. He’ll call and try to check you about his clients. He texted me like, ‘Y’all kinda went hard on Anthony Davis the other day.’ Just in case y’all missed the episode, there was a statement where LeBron said, ‘This is the year they want to hand the team over to Anthony Davis.’ And we up here and we made a little fun of Anthony Davis," Cam'ron said on a recent episode of It Is What It Is.

However, Cam'ron didn't entirely offer a mea culpa, defending his comments as well. “I texted Rich Paul back that’s my man you know we Ohio and all that. I texted him back, ‘Yo Rich listen, maybe I’m on the outside looking in, but I thought that was the whole reason he left New Orleans anyway. He got to the Lakers and I thought that was LeBron saying, ‘Okay cool, I got somebody young on the team,'” the Dipset rapper added. “I can defer to him and this is a four-year project that hasn’t taken the team over and I relayed that to Rich. I thought that was the plan from the jump to give him the team and LeBron is about to be 39 and we still have to go about LeBron giving him the team. LeBron been ready to defer and give him the team," Cam'ron argued.

Rich Paul Explains Why He Hates The Term "Max Contracts"

Elsewhere, Paul went in on the phrase "max contract" while speaking with JJ Redick. "It’s your approach, your play, then your professionalism. That equals your power. Because if I have a guy whose approach is right, is playing at that level, and is a professional, I’ve got all the power in the world. And the owners, they’re going to respect and accept and enhance that power. Very few guys in the league actually has the power to move the needle and have an impact on things. But because you may be making max money, you feel like you do, and we all know that is not true. That’s why I hate that word, max. Because it gives you this entitlement, and that’s where you lose it all," Paul said in a teaser posted to social media.

In short - Paul doesn't like players conflating "max contract" with "league power player". Elsewhere in the teaser, Paul says there are only 9 or 10 players in the entire league with any sort of power. He means your LeBrons, your Giannises. The sort of player who can demand how, where, and for how much they play almost without restriction. Just because you make the maximum amount of money a team can offer you doesn't mean that you get to dictate the terms of your employment carte blanche.

