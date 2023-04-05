anthony davis
- SportsAnthony Davis Confident Of Lakers Second Half Surge"It's who we are," Davis said after a blowout win over Utah.By Ben Mock
- SportsLil Wayne No Longer Believes The Lakers Should Trade Anthony DavisWayne now sees Anthony Davis as irreplacable.By Ben Mock
- SportsAnthony Davis Trolled For Being A 30-Year-old Kai Cenat ViewerLakers fans won't let AD breathe.By Alexander Cole
- SportsLil Wayne Thinks Lakers Need To Trade Anthony Davis To Win A ChampionshipIt's certainly a bold take from the rapper.By Ben Mock
- SportsAnthony Davis Hypes Revenge Game Against Nuggets, Scores 0 Points In Second HalfThe bigger you trash talk, the harder you flop.By Ben Mock
- SportsRich Paul Texted Cam'ron To Defend Anthony DavisPaul didn't want to hear any slander about the Lakers star.By Ben Mock
- SportsAnthony Davis Net Worth 2023: What Is The NBA Star Worth?Explore Anthony Davis's journey from his early years to NBA stardom, delving into his achievements and net worth in 2023.By Jake Skudder
- SportsAnthony Davis Signs Three-Year Extension With The Los Angeles LakersDavis will remain a Laker until 2028.By Ben Mock
- SportsStephen A. Smith Responds To Anthony Davis BacklashStephen A. took an apologetic tone.By Alexander Cole
- SportsAnthony Davis Leaves Playoff Game In WeehlchairAnthony Davis took a hit to the head but the Lakers are confident he'll be back for their next game.By Ben Mock
- SportsDeMarcus Cousins Gives Anthony Davis Massive PraiseDeMarcus Cousins recently spoke about his former teammate.By Alexander Cole
- SportsShannon Sharpe Calls Out Anthony DavisShannon Sharpe didn't hold back his feelings on Lakers star Anthony Davis' performance in the team's Game Two loss.By Tyler Reed
- SportsAnthony Davis Interrupts LeBron Interview With Hilarious ApologyAnthony Davis couldn't wait to apologize for his costly foul.By Ben Mock
- SportsKevin Garnett Gives Lakers Star His FlowersKevin Garnett is starting to see a change in Lakers star. By Tyler Reed
- SportsLeBron James Speaks On Tough Stretch Of Schedule After LossLeBron James believes back-to-back games were a tough break for the Lakers. By Tyler Reed
- SportsWill Anthony Davis Play In Pivotal Lakers-Clippers Matchup?Anthony Davis' availability will be huge in an important Lakers-Clippers matchup tonight. By Tyler Reed