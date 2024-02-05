Anthony Davis Trolled For Being A 30-Year-old Kai Cenat Viewer

Anthony Davis is someone who is constantly facing the wrath of Los Angeles Lakers fans. Overall, this is because he is injured a lot of the time. Furthermore, there are people out there who believe he hasn't been worthy of his contract. His performances are a bit inconsistent, and the Lakers have not been what fans would have hoped. Sure, AD has helped the team get an NBA title and even an in-season tournament win. However, there are still plenty of ungrateful stans out there, ready to denigrate his every move.

For instance, in a win against the New York Knicks the other night, AD only had 12 points. Although he was superb defensively, fans got after him for his performance. On Sunday night, AD seemed to be relaxing ahead of his game against the Charlotte Hornets tonight. He was watching Kai Cenat, and some fans noticed that he gifted subs to those in the chat. However, LeBron fans began roasting AD for his choice of entertainment.

Anthony Davis Donates

In the various tweets down below, you can see that Davis caught a lot of heat for enjoying what some believe is juvenile content. For instance, the main criticism was that 30-year-old men should not be watching Kai Cenat. Cenat himself is 22 years old, and his content is mostly consumed by teenagers. Consequently, some feel as though Davis is not a "serious individual" by watching this kind of stuff. Of course, these are criticisms made, ironically enough, by teenagers hiding behind NBA player profile pictures. Needless to say, Davis and other Lakers players can't do much without being criticized.

LeBron Fans Are Distraught

What do you think of AD watching Kai Cenat? Are the fans right about him being too old for this content, or is that just ridiculous? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming releases.

