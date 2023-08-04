Anthony Davis Signs Three-Year Extension With The Los Angeles Lakers

The Brow is staying in Los Angeles for the foreseeable future. Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul told ESPN that Anthony Davis had signed a three-year extension with the Los Angeles Lakers worth $270 million. The contract, that keeps AD in LA through 2028 is the richest per-year contract in NBA history, coming in at $62 million a year. Davis entered the offseason with two years and $84 million left on his current contract. The new extension will trigger in 2025.

Injuries have plagued Davis’ last few seasons. He has failed to reach the 60-game milestone in the past three seasons, playing 56 games in 2022-23. Despite this, he remains a core part of the Lakers’ championship roster alongside LeBron James. In the 2022-23 season, Davis put up 25.9 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game. Davis has played in LA since a blockbuster brought him over from the Pelicans in 2019. “Couldn’t think more highly of Anthony Davis as a Laker and as a player,” GM Rob Pelinka said recently. “He’s helped deliver a championship to our franchise. He’s been an incredible captain and leader.”

Read More: Terrence Williams Receives 10-Year Prison Sentence For NBA Fraud Scheme

AD Preparing For Future Without LeBron?

Up until this point, Davis and LeBron had their contracts running concurrently after both signing extensions following their 2020 championship. However, Davis is now on the books until 2028 while LeBron has a player option in for the 2024-25 season. A number of other Lakers signings this offseason are also on contracts that expire in 2025. Could it be that the Lakers are preparing for a future without LeBron, be it due to retirement or other circumstances?

LeBron has made it very clear that he wants to play alongside his son Bronny before he leaves the NBA. Given that the Lakers likely won’t have a first-round pick in 2024, it’s unlikely that Bronny lands with the team. Of course, this is also dependent on Bronny’s recovery and future following his cardiac arrest last month. However, many experts believe that LeBron will decline his 2024-25 player option and sign with whichever drafts his son. As this is a well-known scenario, it could be that the Lakers are setting themselves up to retain at least one cornerstone veteran for the near future.

[via]