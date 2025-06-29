LeBron James' Wife Savannah Allegedly Wants Him To Retire In The "Next Year Or So"

Barring something completely unexpected Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James will enter year 23 of his storied NBA career in October. Last summer, he helped lead Team USA to another Olympic gold medal, the third gold of his career and first Olympic outing since 2012. He followed that up with a 2024-25 NBA campaign where he averaged 24 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists, extending his record for most All-NBA selections.

He also appeared rejuvenated in rookie head coach JJ Redick's offensive system, helped dramatically by the Lakers trading for Luka Doncic in one of the most stunning moves in sports history. James turned 40 last December, and has admitted that he is close to the finish line. We may now have an idea of how close.

On Sunday, LeBron James exercised his player option, worth nearly $53 million, to stay with the Lakers. Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul told ESPN's Shams Charania that James will be "closely monitoring" the Lakers' free agency moves and trades. "LeBron wants to compete for a championship," Paul said. "He knows the Lakers are building for the future. He understands that, but he values a realistic chance of winning it all."

James himself has been publicly noncommittal when asked about how much time he has left as a professional basketball player. However, a video from a dinner attended by James, his wife Savannah, former teammate Kevin Love, and others featured a brief moment where James can be heard saying that Savannah wants him to retire in "the next year or so."

Read More: Offset Gives Fan The Night Of Their Life By Inviting Them Onstage

LeBron James Retirement

It has long been expected that LeBron James will finish his NBA career in Los Angeles. When he first signed with the Lakers in 2018, fans expected the move to not produce any results beyond expanding James' personal brand. The team then traded for Anthony Davis ahead of the 2020 season, which culminated with the team winning another NBA championship.