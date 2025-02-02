Luka Doncic & Anthony Davis Trade Leaves NBA Fans In Complete Shock

The Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks agreed on one of the most blockbuster trades in NBA history on Saturday night. The Lakers will be dealing Anthony Davis to the Mavs in exchange for Luka Doncic. ESPN's Shams Charania broke the news just after midnight, sending X (formerly Twitter) into chaos as NBA fans reacted to the report.

"Unless Luka has a terminal illness and is going to be dead in 6 months or both his Achilles were just removed from his legs why would Dallas do this," one user asked. Another fan wrote: "I would have rather watched Luka go crazy every playoffs w sh*t conditioning on one leg for 15 yrs and never win a title than watch us trade him. Idc, I was invested. He’s one of the most incredible players I’ve ever watched and I was lucky enough he was on MY team. I just don’t get it." One more joked: "THAT LUKA TRADE SO CRAZY THE DJ IN THE CLUB ANNOUNCED IT."

Lakers Land Luka Doncic In Massive Trade

As for why the Mavericks wanted to ship their 25-year-old superstar for an aging big man in Anthony Davis, ESPN's Tim MacMahon spoke with the team's general manager. “I believe that defense wins championships,” Mavs GM Nico Harrison said while speaking with the outlet. “I believe that getting an All-Defensive center and an All-NBA player with a defensive mindset gives us a better chance." He added that the team is ready to win now and down the road.

NBA Fans Are In Disbelief