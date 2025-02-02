Luka Doncic & Anthony Davis Trade Leaves NBA Fans In Complete Shock

NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas Mavericks
Dec 12, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) and Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) in action during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Lakers at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
NBA fans are in disbelief.

The Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks agreed on one of the most blockbuster trades in NBA history on Saturday night. The Lakers will be dealing Anthony Davis to the Mavs in exchange for Luka Doncic. ESPN's Shams Charania broke the news just after midnight, sending X (formerly Twitter) into chaos as NBA fans reacted to the report.

"Unless Luka has a terminal illness and is going to be dead in 6 months or both his Achilles were just removed from his legs why would Dallas do this," one user asked. Another fan wrote: "I would have rather watched Luka go crazy every playoffs w sh*t conditioning on one leg for 15 yrs and never win a title than watch us trade him. Idc, I was invested. He’s one of the most incredible players I’ve ever watched and I was lucky enough he was on MY team. I just don’t get it." One more joked: "THAT LUKA TRADE SO CRAZY THE DJ IN THE CLUB ANNOUNCED IT."

Lakers Land Luka Doncic In Massive Trade

As for why the Mavericks wanted to ship their 25-year-old superstar for an aging big man in Anthony Davis, ESPN's Tim MacMahon spoke with the team's general manager. “I believe that defense wins championships,” Mavs GM Nico Harrison said while speaking with the outlet. “I believe that getting an All-Defensive center and an All-NBA player with a defensive mindset gives us a better chance." He added that the team is ready to win now and down the road.

NBA Fans Are In Disbelief

ESPN also reports that all of the stars involved in the trade had no idea they were being moved until Saturday night. Reporter Dave McMenamin explained: "LeBron James learned of the Davis-Doncic trade after the Knicks game when it broke while he was out to dinner with his family, sources close to James told ESPN. James was surprised by the news, is processing it and had no idea it was in the works, sources said." Check out further reactions to the blockbuster trade on X below.

