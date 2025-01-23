Luka Doncic Honors CHBL with Vibrant Jordan Luka 3 "CHBL All-Star"

The Jordan Luka 3 “CHBL All-Star” celebrates Luka Doncic’s journey and connection to the China High School Basketball League. This signature sneaker combines performance, style, and inspiration. The midsole features the phrase “Mom, I’m An All-Star” in Chinese, adding a personal touch to the design and emphasizing the importance of family and support. The upper showcases vibrant peach and white tones, accented by bold orange and light green overlays that create an eye-catching look. A cracked texture on the heel and speckled outsole bring depth and uniqueness, adding premium details to the shoe.

The IsoPlate midsole ensures stability and responsiveness, designed to support Doncic’s dynamic style of play and high-energy movements on the court. Bright colors symbolize youthful passion, while embroidered details on the heel honor the CHBL and its role in fostering young talent. The bold Jumpman branding ties it all together, cementing its place in Jordan Brand’s lineup. This release highlights Doncic’s influence on the global basketball stage and celebrates the power of sport to connect people across cultures. It’s a vibrant tribute to basketball’s universal language.

"CHBL All-Star" Jordan Luka 3

Image via Nike

The pair features a light green rubber sole, with a white midsole, and an orange Jumpman on the sides. The midsole also features "Mom, I’m An All-Star” in Chinese. Further, the uppers are comprised of a white and light orange material, creating a cohesive look for the sneakers. Also, vibrant green and orange details are on the sides of the shoes. Both Jordan branding and Luka branding are present on the tongues and the heels of these sneakers in green.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Jordan Luka 3 “CHBL All-Star” will be released on November 5th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they drop. Further, this shoe will be releasing exclusively in China, so US stores will not receive any pairs. Fans outside China will need to look to resale markets to secure a pair.

Image via Nike