Air Jordan 4 RM Channels Fragment Vibes In New Colorway

The Air Jordan 4 RM “Fragment” is a fresh colorway inspired by the aesthetic of past Fragment collaborations. While not an official collaboration, the design channels the clean, minimalist style often associated with Fragment’s signature look. This new release blends heritage Jordan elements with a modern twist. The shoe features a striking mix of white, black, and royal blue. Premium leather and mesh materials make up the upper, delivering durability and breathability. Royal blue accents highlight the heel tab, midfoot cage, and branding details, creating a bold yet refined contrast.

The design’s sleek simplicity evokes the spirit of Fragment’s past projects without directly involving the brand. A black midsole and outsole provide a solid foundation, while the Air cushioning ensures comfort for everyday wear. Classic Nike Air branding appears on the heel, while the Jumpman logo graces the tongue, tying the design to Jordan Brand’s rich legacy. This colorway pays homage to Fragment’s influence on sneaker culture while standing on its own as a fresh take on the Air Jordan 4 RM. Perfect for collectors and fans of understated designs, the “Fragment”-inspired Air Jordan 4 RM combines timeless appeal with modern functionality. It’s a must-have for those who appreciate clean lines and bold accents in their kicks.

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 4 RM “Fragment” will be released in the spring of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released.

