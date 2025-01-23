Air Jordan 4 RM Channels Fragment Vibes In New Colorway

Image via Nike
Fragment actually didn't collaborate on this pair.

The Air Jordan 4 RM “Fragment” is a fresh colorway inspired by the aesthetic of past Fragment collaborations. While not an official collaboration, the design channels the clean, minimalist style often associated with Fragment’s signature look. This new release blends heritage Jordan elements with a modern twist. The shoe features a striking mix of white, black, and royal blue. Premium leather and mesh materials make up the upper, delivering durability and breathability. Royal blue accents highlight the heel tab, midfoot cage, and branding details, creating a bold yet refined contrast.

The design’s sleek simplicity evokes the spirit of Fragment’s past projects without directly involving the brand. A black midsole and outsole provide a solid foundation, while the Air cushioning ensures comfort for everyday wear. Classic Nike Air branding appears on the heel, while the Jumpman logo graces the tongue, tying the design to Jordan Brand’s rich legacy. This colorway pays homage to Fragment’s influence on sneaker culture while standing on its own as a fresh take on the Air Jordan 4 RM. Perfect for collectors and fans of understated designs, the “Fragment”-inspired Air Jordan 4 RM combines timeless appeal with modern functionality. It’s a must-have for those who appreciate clean lines and bold accents in their kicks.

"Fragment" Air Jordan 4 RM

Image via Nike

These sneakers feature a black and blue outsole paired with a black midsole, including a Nike Air unit for extra comfort. Additionally, the uppers are crafted from black leather, with grey suede and whitte overlays. Further, vibrant blue accents are just above the midsole and heels. White laces and a black tongue complete the simple color palette. The tongues showcase blue Jordan Brand logos, while the heels display "Nike Air" branding in white.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 4 RM “Fragment” will be released in the spring of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

