Kobe Bryant’s Iconic Achilles Game Sneakers Head To Auction

Kobe Bryant’s iconic Nike Kobe 8 Elite sneakers, worn during his unforgettable Achilles tear game in 2013, are heading to auction. Sotheby’s is handling the sale, with bids expected to reach an astonishing $800,000. These sneakers carry immense historical and emotional value, marking a pivotal moment in Bryant’s legendary career. The game on April 12, 2013, against the Golden State Warriors was one of resilience and determination. Bryant ruptured his Achilles late in the fourth quarter yet stayed on the court to sink two crucial free throws, showcasing incredible courage, before walking off unassisted.

It was a moment that cemented his legacy as a fierce competitor and showcased his unmatched determination under pressure. The Nike Kobe 8 Elite sneakers he wore that night are now considered a piece of basketball history. The sneakers feature a sleek black and gold design, symbolizing Bryant’s "Black Mamba" persona and his fearless mentality. They also highlight the innovation of Nike’s Kobe line, known for its lightweight and performance-driven design. These shoes represent both Bryant’s tenacity and the evolution of basketball footwear, making them a symbol of his enduring legacy.

Nike Kobe 8 Elite “Laker Home” PE

Image via Sotheby's

This auction follows a surge in demand for Bryant memorabilia. Fans and collectors alike continue to honor his legacy, nearly three years after his tragic passing. The Kobe 8 Elite sneakers are expected to draw global interest from bidders, including high-profile collectors and basketball enthusiasts. Sotheby’s described the pair as “game-worn art,” emphasizing their significance beyond basketball and their role in cementing Kobe’s status as an icon.