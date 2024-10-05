Bronny James' Worn Jersey Sells For Almost $40K At Auction

The lucky buyer wanted to own a piece of history.

Bronny James and his father LeBron are the NBA's first father-son teammate duo, making any memorabilia commemorating the former's entry into the league a representation of history. Moreover, according to TMZ, Bronny's first Summer League jersey (which he wore for a July 12 game against the Houston Rockets in Las Vegas) sold at an auction by Sotheby's in mid-September for over $38,000. It now belongs to the "Lakers Shrine," largely acknowledged among the world's most lauded private Los Angeles Lakers collections. But who bought it? It's David Kohler, the president and founder of SCP Auctions. He doesn't have an auction of his own, but he also has worn and owned items from many legends like Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul Jabbar... You name it.

During Bronny James' July 12 game, he scored eight points in 27 minutes as his first taste of NBA action, although he hasn't played a regular season game yet. The Lakers will open the regular season on October 22 against the Minnesota Timberwolves. "I'm just excited to go out there and learn and learn from the people playing in front of me," Bronny had told reporters about his first games on the court. "And, if I get a chance to showcase my game, then I’m going to do that to the best of my ability."

The "Lakers Shrine" That Now Hosts Bronny James' Jersey

As for Kohler, he told TMZ that he wanted his hands on Bronny James' jersey due to the historical factor we mentioned earlier. But otherwise, life moves on outside of the NBA, and we got some other updates regarding Bronny's everyday happenings. Parker Whitfield recently confirmed that they're dating thanks to a tender National Boyfriend Day post on social media.

Meanwhile, here's what LeBron James himself said about his and his son's dynamic on the court. "[He] cannot call me dad in the workplace," he said on The Shop. "Once we leave out the private facility and the gates close, I could be dad again [and], in the car, if we ride together, at home I could be dad. We cannot be running down the court, and he’d be like, ‘Dad, push the ball up! Dad, I’m open! Dad, come on!' He got to call me like ‘2-3’ or ‘Bron’ or, you know, ‘GOAT’ if he want to. It’s up to him."