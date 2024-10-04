Parker Whitfield Confirms Bronny James Dating Rumors With Sweet National Boyfriend Day Post

Bronny James and Parker Whitfield are Instagram official.

Rumors surrounding Bronny James and Parker Whitfield's relationship have been running rampant for several weeks now. In August, the duo was spotted sitting courtside together during a basketball game at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Shortly after, the athlete left a flirty comment under one of Whitfield's Instagram photos, further fueling fans' speculation.

Now, however, they appear to have made things official. Today, in honor of National Boyfriend Day, Whitfield hopped online to celebrate James. She shared a photo of the two of them posing alongside Mickey Mouse at Disneyland, adding a sweet message. “BF day,” the Spelman College sophomore wrote simply. "I love you!” James later took to his own Instagram Story with a heartfelt message of his own.

Read More: Bronny James Thirsts Over Parker Whitfield With Flirtatious IG Comment

Parker Whitfield Shows Love To Bronny James

He shared Whitfield's post, writing “I love you babyyyyy [kissing emoji]." His newly-public romance isn't the only thing James has to be excited about these days, however. He's currently preparing for the upcoming NBA season. He'll be playing for the Lakers with his father and teammate, LeBron James. In July of this year, the power forward spoke about the honor in an interview with Today, telling the outlet that he hopes they'll be able to separate their father-son dynamic from their dynamic as teammates.

"I’m going to hold him accountable, and he should hold me accountable when I do things not right,” he explained at the time. “I can separate dad from teammate. And, I think, as he continues to grow, and as he continues to learn, I hope he’s able to separate son from teammate, as well." As for Whitfield, she's the daughter of Salli Richardson and Dondré Whitfield. What do you think of Parker Whitfield confirming her rumored romance with Bronny James? Are you surprised or not? What about her wishing him a happy National Boyfriend Day? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.