Parker Whitfield Confirms Bronny James Dating Rumors With Sweet National Boyfriend Day Post

BYCaroline Fisher423 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Los Angeles Lakers Media Day
EL SEGUNDO, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 30: Bronny James Jr. #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers attends a Los Angeles Lakers media day at UCLA Health Training Center on September 30, 2024 in El Segundo, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Bronny James and Parker Whitfield are Instagram official.

Rumors surrounding Bronny James and Parker Whitfield's relationship have been running rampant for several weeks now. In August, the duo was spotted sitting courtside together during a basketball game at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Shortly after, the athlete left a flirty comment under one of Whitfield's Instagram photos, further fueling fans' speculation.

Now, however, they appear to have made things official. Today, in honor of National Boyfriend Day, Whitfield hopped online to celebrate James. She shared a photo of the two of them posing alongside Mickey Mouse at Disneyland, adding a sweet message. “BF day,” the Spelman College sophomore wrote simply. "I love you!” James later took to his own Instagram Story with a heartfelt message of his own.

Read More: Bronny James Thirsts Over Parker Whitfield With Flirtatious IG Comment

Parker Whitfield Shows Love To Bronny James

He shared Whitfield's post, writing “I love you babyyyyy [kissing emoji]." His newly-public romance isn't the only thing James has to be excited about these days, however. He's currently preparing for the upcoming NBA season. He'll be playing for the Lakers with his father and teammate, LeBron James. In July of this year, the power forward spoke about the honor in an interview with Today, telling the outlet that he hopes they'll be able to separate their father-son dynamic from their dynamic as teammates.

"I’m going to hold him accountable, and he should hold me accountable when I do things not right,” he explained at the time. “I can separate dad from teammate. And, I think, as he continues to grow, and as he continues to learn, I hope he’s able to separate son from teammate, as well." As for Whitfield, she's the daughter of Salli Richardson and Dondré Whitfield. What do you think of Parker Whitfield confirming her rumored romance with Bronny James? Are you surprised or not? What about her wishing him a happy National Boyfriend Day? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: LeBron James Warms Up To Drake Music After Being Unfollowed On IG

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...