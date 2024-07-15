Bronny James Wins Call Of Duty Tournament During NBA Summer League

Bronny James is quite the gamer off the court as well.

Bronny James won a Call of Duty tournament over the weekend during the NBA's Summer League in Las Vegas. The tournament appeared to feature NBA players and NBA hopefuls, as Charlotte Hornets player Grant Williams placed second overall. For his win in the Modern Warfare III tournament, he received a Call of Duty championship belt and a $10,000 prize.

Bronny James is no stranger to the gaming industry. He previously livestreamed on Twitch, and though his account has been dormant for years, he still has over 600 thousand followers. James was also previously a member of esports organization FaZe Clan's celebrity wing, joining in 2020. FaZe Clan came into popularity over a decade ago because of their ability to hit "trick shots" on the popular Call of Duty games of the time. He made the cover of Sports Illustrated with the team in 2021 with other members of the team, becoming one of the youngest athletes to grace the cover of the magazine.

Call of Duty is famously very popular among athletes, so Bronny James being good at and enjoying playing the game is not surprising. Many NBA players have spoken about being avid gamers, as it provides them with something to do in their downtime, away from the daily grind that comes with being a professional athlete. His father LeBron James recently previewed the upcoming EA Sports College Football 25 game on a livestream with longtime friend Frankie Walker, blowing him out while controlling Ohio State University. LeBron is also a longtime Madden player, beating his Lakers teammates in tournaments during the NBA bubble, so he and his son are both good at their video games of choice.