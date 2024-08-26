Bronny James Thirsts Over Parker Whitfield With Flirtatious IG Comment

Bronny James has further fueled the dating rumors.

Bronny James couldn't help but comment on a picture of Parker Whitfield on Instagram, labeling her "so pretty," as caught by TMZ. The flirty remark comes after the two attended the Paris Olympics together, earlier this month. That move quickly sparked dating rumors on social media. While Bronny is the son of NBA star LeBron James, Parker is the daughter of the daughter of Salli Richardson-Whitfield and Dondré Whitfield. Outside of the trip to France together and the fact that several members of the James family follow Parker, further details on their relationship are unknown.

At the Paris Olympics, Parker joined Bronny as they watched his father, Steph Curry, and Kevin Durant, as well as the rest of Team USA, take home a gold medal. LeBron's performance throughout the tournament ended up notching him the Olympics MVP award. It's his third time winning a gold medal with Team USA.

Bronny James & Parker Whitfield During The Paris Olympics

PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 08: Bronny James (R) attends the men's basketball semi-final match between Team. United States and Team Serbia on day thirteen of the Olympic. Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 08, 2024, in Paris, France. (Photo by Karwai Tang/Getty Images)

Bronny's Instagram comment comes after the Los Angeles Lakers selected him in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft. The team's owner, Jeanie Buss, recently said that the "sky is the limit" for the 19-year-old. “We have to let the kid have an opportunity to play and prove that he should be in a Laker uniform,” Buss said on the Petros and Money radio show. “And everything that we’ve seen from him and about him and his work ethic, just some of the things he’s had to overcome being the son of a big star. He works hard, he’s dedicated. He really wants to do this. And if we can have a roster of players with that same mentality, then I think the sky is the limit.”