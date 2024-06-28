Dr Umar Reveals The Bizarre Reason Why He Doesn't Support Bronny James

While some fans might think that Dr. Umar has thoughts on Bronny James' entry into the NBA, his rant takes a very different direction.

A lot of folks are talking about Bronny James right now, firing off hot takes about his father LeBron James' current team, the Los Angeles Lakers, drafting him. While this obviously prompted a lot of criticism and defense, not a lot of people brought race into the equation. Well, Dr Umar Johnson offered his latest piece of Black culture commentary surrounding Bronny's white girlfriend. We have to admit that this became a pretty surprising and spicy point of view to have about the basketball player.

"I will watch Bronny James play when he drops the snow bunny," Dr. Umar's social media message began. "I don't support Black men who date out the race. So until Bronny James stops bunny-hopping, I can't do it. I'm happy for him and his father, though... If Bronny James stops bunny-hopping. If he doesn't stop bunny-hopping, I can't support that. No snow bunnies, no sand bunnies, no salsa bunnies. No salsa, no sand, no snow, no rice. I said: no salsa, no sand, no snow, no rice. I said: no salsa bunnies, no snow bunnies, no sand bunnies, no rice bunnies.

Dr Umar's Thoughts On Bronny James

"I'm happy for Bronny James," Dr. Umar continued. "I want to see LeBron and his son on the court together. But "Snow Bunny" Bronny James isn't going to solve your problems. "Snow Bunny" Bronny James isn't going to solve your problems. CNN: Caucasian News Network. Waiting for the elections is waiting on the white man. Waiting for reparations is waiting for the white man. And many of you pray to a white Jesus, so waiting on God is also waiting for a white man. They will reject all advances from [Black] peers. If the snow bunnies care about the future of [the] Black [United States], reject all thirsty, low self-esteem, [Black]-being males. That's all. Reject them. Reject them. Send them back to their community, that's all you got to do."