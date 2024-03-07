Nick Cannon Criticized By Dr. Umar For Wearing Women's Clothing

Earlier this week, Nick Cannon dropped the newest episode of his show Counsel Culture. This time he had Dr. Umar on the show with him and he discussed a variety of subjects with the divisive culture critic and activist. In on particularly notable conversation, Cannon brings up wearing women's clothes at earlier points in his career. For anybody familiar with Umar's politics, it won't be a surprise that the revelation didn't sit right with him. He explained to Cannon on his own show how he disagreed with the notion.

“If we will admit that entertainment is a weapon of indoctrination in an age where we see a war against not only the life of Black men but the survival of Black masculinity, how can a Black man putting on a dress not be a problem?” Umar begins. Cannon tries to counter suggesting that it may not be the worst thing for some men to show a feminine side. “I want us to make sure we draw a distinction between feminine energy and female sexuality,” Umar responds. He transitions that into a discussion about media and how it impacts black children more as they consume more television than any other ethnic group. Check out the full episode of Counsel Culture below.

Dr. Umar's Response Nick Cannon Wearing Women's Clothes

For most fans, the most well-known thing about Nick Cannon is how many children he has. His 12 kids across 6 different mothers has become the punchline of many jokes about Cannon, but he seems in on the joke. In fact, he's even willing to make the jokes himself. He went viral earlier this week for a comment about potential kid number 13 with Joseline Hernandez. Unsurprisingly, Cannon claims he's racking up quite a significant Disneyland bill every year.

What do you think of Dr. Umar and Nick Cannon's Conversation? Do you think it was wrong for Umar to critique him so directly on his own show? Let us know in the comment section below.

