Nick Cannon's Biggest Hip Hop Hits

American rapper, singer, and actor Nick Cannon has quite a few hits in his discography, including two studio albums, a compilation album, a comedy album, two mixtapes, and numerous singles. Despite the modest size of his discography, Cannon has achieved notable success with some of his hits, particularly from his debut studio album, Nick Cannon. Today, Cannon’s name is mentioned in so many spaces that it’s easy to overlook his chops as a rapper. He’s also stated that he’s probably not releasing a rap album again. Nonetheless, these three hits are proof that once upon a time, he was lighting up dance floors.

3. “Your Pops Don’t Like Me (I Really Don’t Like This Dude)”

A standout track, “Your Pops Don't Like Me (I Really Don't Like This Dude)" was an instant hit. This vibrant song emerged as a showcase of Cannon's unique fusion of Hip Hop and R&B. Moreover, it offered an irresistible blend of catchy beats and fun lyrics. Cannon’s discography, although laced with tons of humor, is also a testament to his witty lyricism.

The song’s humorous and dramatic lyrics reveal Cannon's disdain for his girl’s father. Additionally, through a memorable hook that echoes with lines like "I really don't like this dude, I can't stand him," the fun track is still one of the more mainstream hits from Nick Cannon. “Your Pops Don’t Like Me” was super relatable and struck a chord with fans, propelling it to moderately impressive chart heights. The single helped Cannon’s eponymous debut album surge to number 83 on the US Billboard 200. Furthermore, the album claimed the 15th spot on the US Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

2. “Feelin' Freaky” Ft. B2K

“Feelin’ Freaky” is the unforgettable brainchild of the collab between Nick Cannon and the sensational boy group B2K. As the second offering on Cannon’s debut album Nick Cannon, "Feelin' Freaky” is another one of a few hits by the rapper. It’s also quite the groovy anthem. Furthermore, the single left its mark by climbing to number 92 on the Billboard Hot 100.

A captivating blend of Hip Hop and R&B, to which Cannon was usually accustomed, "Feelin' Freaky" was praised for its ultra-smooth production. Moreover, the single’s sexy lyrics made it another standout track on the album. The single proved that Cannon’s cheeky lyrics were a distinct part of his relatable celebrity persona. Between Cannon's artistic versatility, and the collective talent of B2K, “Feelin’ Freaky” was a sure fire smash.

1. “Gigolo”

"Gigolo," is the first of the only two tracks from the versatile artist to chart on the Billboard Hot 100. This, coupled with its massive radio play at the time, makes it the biggest of all the hits that Nick Cannon churned out in the early 2000s. The single was released in 2003 as the lead single from Cannon's debut studio album. Being such a vivacious party anthem, “Gigolo” peaked at number 24 on the Billboard Hot 100. On the Hot Rap Songs chart, it peaked even higher, securing a top 10 slot, and sitting comfortably at number 9.

“Gigolo” is an irresistible mix of infectious rhythms and whimsical lyrics. As the name suggests, the single painted a vivid picture of the gigolo lifestyle. Beyond the lyrics however, the song’s funky beat made it a huge, danceable success! Cannon’s ability to blend perfectly with R&B artists made him a huge, burgeoning star in the Hip Hop space. Although he’s ventured far out of music today, fans often look back with fondness on his career as a rapper.