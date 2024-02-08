Nick Cannon Is Seemingly Open To Mariah Carey Reunion

It goes without saying that Nick Cannon has come a long way since his marriage and eventual divorce from Mariah Carey. Aside from the two children he shares with the songstress, Cannon has 10 little ones to look after with six women, including Mariah. Despite having love for all of the women he's fathered kids with, he seems to have always had a special place in his heart for the "Obsessed" performer, even going so far as to consider a reunion.

During a recent interview, Cannon revealed whether or not he'd be willing to give his relationship with Mariah another shot. According to him, it's not completely off the table. “I mean, you gotta ask her! Let me know what she say!” he joked. “Ask her, text me, we can talk through you. It’s Valentines is in the air, you can be the chocolate Cupid. Let’s do it, I’m with it.”

Nick Cannon Says "Ask Her"



Cannon isn't the only person to come a long way since their relationship, however. Mariah went on to date one of her former backup dancers, Bryan Tanaka, for seven years. The pair just announced their split in December of last year, stating that the decision was mutual and citing the "invaluable time" they spent together. While Mariah is newly single, Cannon has previously claimed that he'd prefer to leave the past in the past. According to him, he's concerned that if revisiting an old relationship went wrong, it would "ruin" his memories of it for good.

What do you think of Nick Cannon joking that he could be interested in getting back together with his ex, Mariah Carey? Do you think the two of them should give their relationship another shot? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

