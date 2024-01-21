Nick Cannon & Alyssa Scott Honor Late Son Zen With Sweet Family Video

Cannon and Scott's son Zen passed away in 2021 at only five months old.

BYCaroline Fisher
Wild-N-Out After Party Hosted by Nick Cannon

Nick Cannon might have a lot of children to take care of, 12 to be exact, but it appears as though he's sure to prioritize time with each of them. Most recently, he took to Instagram to share a heartwarming video alongside Alyssa Scott and their daughter Halo. Halo, who the duo welcomed in December of 2022, is Cannon's youngest child.

In the video, Scott and Cannon are seen walking along a scenic shore with baby Halo, the sun setting in the distance. The parents look to be filled with joy, planting several kisses on each of her cheeks. Cannon took the opportunity to honor his late son with Scott, Zen, in his caption. Zen passed away in 2021 at only five months old due to a brain tumor.

Read More: Nick Cannon Visits Children's Hospital As Santa, Dedicates Trip To Late Son

Nick Cannon & Alyssa Scott Pose With Baby Halo

"Zen’s Light and presence shining over little miss Halo and Mommy and Daddy!" his caption begins. "What a beautiful day to remind us all that there is a higher power and God’s Energy and frequency to keep us all going under his grace and mercy even in the midst of challenges. ❤️🙏🏾 @itsalyssaemm." Countless fans, and even the mother of another one of Cannon's kids Bre Tiesi, flooded his comments section with support. This is far from the only time followers have seen Zen's "light" live on, however.

Last month, Cannon visited a California children's hospital for the holidays in Zen's honor. He dressed up as Santa, much to the delight of young patients. "Zens’s Light shining bright for the holidays!! Thank you to the Children’s Hospital of Orange County and everyone who made the day so loving, warm and memorable.🙏🏾❤️," he wrote. What do you think about Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott's adorable new family video? What about them honoring their late son, Zen? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Nick Cannon & Bre Tiesi Pose With Son Legendary For Sweet Holiday Photos

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.