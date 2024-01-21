Nick Cannon & Alyssa Scott Honor Late Son Zen With Sweet Family Video

Nick Cannon might have a lot of children to take care of, 12 to be exact, but it appears as though he's sure to prioritize time with each of them. Most recently, he took to Instagram to share a heartwarming video alongside Alyssa Scott and their daughter Halo. Halo, who the duo welcomed in December of 2022, is Cannon's youngest child.

In the video, Scott and Cannon are seen walking along a scenic shore with baby Halo, the sun setting in the distance. The parents look to be filled with joy, planting several kisses on each of her cheeks. Cannon took the opportunity to honor his late son with Scott, Zen, in his caption. Zen passed away in 2021 at only five months old due to a brain tumor.

Nick Cannon & Alyssa Scott Pose With Baby Halo

"Zen’s Light and presence shining over little miss Halo and Mommy and Daddy!" his caption begins. "What a beautiful day to remind us all that there is a higher power and God’s Energy and frequency to keep us all going under his grace and mercy even in the midst of challenges. ❤️🙏🏾 @itsalyssaemm." Countless fans, and even the mother of another one of Cannon's kids Bre Tiesi, flooded his comments section with support. This is far from the only time followers have seen Zen's "light" live on, however.

Last month, Cannon visited a California children's hospital for the holidays in Zen's honor. He dressed up as Santa, much to the delight of young patients. "Zens’s Light shining bright for the holidays!! Thank you to the Children’s Hospital of Orange County and everyone who made the day so loving, warm and memorable.🙏🏾❤️," he wrote. What do you think about Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott's adorable new family video? What about them honoring their late son, Zen? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

