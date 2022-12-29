Congratulatory celebrations are being had by Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott. The couple has welcomed their newborn daughter into the world, and they’ve shared a portion of their journey. Both Cannon and Scott have been transparent about grieving the loss of their baby boy Zen. However, throughout 2022 there were rumors that Scott was expecting once again.

On Instagram, Scott shared the news of the birth of her and Cannon’s daughter, Halo Marie. Additionally, in a video, Scott shared moments from the delivery, and in the caption, she penned a sweet note.

“December 14 2022. Our lives are forever changed ❤️ Zen is in every breath I take.” Scott also wrote, “I know his spirit was with us in the room that morning. I know he is watching down on us, he shows me signs everyday.”

She further continued, “I will hold onto this memory forever. I will remember the sound of Nicks voice saying ‘it’s a girl’ and the look of everything we’ve been through flash across his face. I will remember the sound of her crying out with her first breath and feeling her heartbeat against mine.”

“My sweet girl, I got my surprise!! We love you Halo Marie Cannon! 🤍”

It was just about this time last year when Scott and Cannon endured the passing of their five-month-old son, Zen. The infant was diagnosed with several health issues and sadly succumbed to cancer.

This year, Cannon has welcomed several children with Bre Tiesi, Abby De La Rosa, LaNisha Cole, and Brittany Bell. Baby Halo reportedly marks the media mogul’s 12th child.

