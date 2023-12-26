Mariah Carey's Ex Breaks Silence On Their Breakup

Earlier this month, it was People who first broke the news that Mariah Carey's relationship with her long-time boyfriend could be on the rocks. They reported that fans had taken notice of his reported absence from Carey's Christmas tour. He's been along for the ride with her for years, so much so that his absence was noticed immediately. That turned out to be the first clue on the road to a full-on public announcement of their breakup last week.

The pair had been together for 7 years leading up to their recent split. Carey is still yet to comment on the matter in any official statement. But her ex Bryan Tanaka has now shared a statement to social media addressing the split. The first part of the statement sees him acknowledging the breakup officially and reflecting on his enjoyment of the time the pair spent together. He also points out how good Mariah was to her children and family and describes her as being warm and kind. The statement ends with a request for privacy regarding the matter. Check out Tanaka's full statement below.

Mariah Carey's Ex Makes A Statement

In the comments fans praise Tanaka for the way he handled the situation. "Whatever happens, I know you guys really loved and respected each other. Wishing you all the best for 2024," one of the top comments on the post reads. "I have alot of love & respect for you Tanaka ! You’ve always shown Mariah the utmost respect. All love," another comment agrees.

December is typically a pretty good time to be Mariah Carey. She released one of the definitive Christmas songs of all time which soars back to the top of the Hot 100 around this time every year. Yesterday on Christmas Day she once again broke Spotify's record for most streams in a single day, the 4th consecutive year she's done so. What do you think of Bryan Tanaka's comments about his recent breaup with Mariah Carey? Let us know in the comment section below.

