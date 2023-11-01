Mariah Carey Sued Over “All I Want For Christmas Is You”

Mariah Carey is facing a lawsuit over her iconic holiday hit, "All I Want For Christmas Is You." According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Andy Stone and Troy Powers are seeking $20 million from the singer for alleged copyright infringement. It's the duo's second attempt at suing Carey for the accused infringement after their similar case was dismissed last year.

Carey originally released the classic song on her 1994 album Merry Christmas. In the decades since, it's become a staple of the holiday season. It's reached the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 every year since 2017. In Stone and Powers' legal case, Stone argues that Carey infringed upon his 1989 song "All I Want for Christmas Is You," which he released under his artist name, Vince Vance and the Valiants. He argues: "Melody, lyrics, feel, when you combine these three elements and base your derivative copy on something that is more alike than dislike, it is those substantial similarities that will upon closer inspection reveal the truth of Plaintiffs' claim of infringement."

Read More: Mariah Carey’s Most Successful Hip Hop Collabs

Mariah Carey On The "All I Want For Christmas Is You" Tour

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 15: Mariah Carey performs onstage during her "All. I Want For Christmas Is You" tour at Madison Square Garden on December 15, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MC)

The two further claim that "Carey has, without licensing, palmed off these works with her incredulous origin story, as if those works were her own. Her hubris knowing no bounds, even her co-credited songwriter doesn't believe the story she has spun. This is simply a case of actionable infringement."

With the lawsuit, they hope to land a temporary injunction to prevent or restrain infringement and misappropriation of their copyrights and exclusive ownership interests. They also hope to impound all copies of the alleged infringing work, while seeking a final injunction to prevent or restrain further alleged infringement and misappropriation, and $20 million in damages. Be on the lookout for further updates on their case on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Mariah Carey & Martha Stewart Beef Over Celebrating Christmas Too Early

[Via]