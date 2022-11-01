It’s no secret that Mariah Carey’s favorite time of the year is Christmas. She’s been a staple of Yuletide traditions for years now and continues to captivate the holiday season as the unofficial Queen of the season.

The singer wasted no time in rushing to social media the second Halloween was over as she welcomed in the Christmas season.

Mariah Carey performs onstage during Global Citizen Festival 2022: New York at Central Park on September 24, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

The 52-year-old posted a short clip of herself where she can be seen in an all-black witch costume riding a Peloton bike. October calendar dates are swirling all around her until the days finally count down to November 1st.

In the blink of an eye, the entire video switches over to a Christmas theme with the Peloton swapped for a reindeer and Carey dressed head-to-toe as Mrs. Claus. The background music being played? None other than the three-time chart-topper “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

The 5-time Grammy winner seems to have marked the end of the spooky season while ushering in the start of Christmas festivities and, from the looks of it, she’s not the only one.

Just hours after midnight, Carey’s biggest holiday hit already worked its way into the US iTunes Top 100 charts, once again proving the singer’s rightful title as Christmas Queen.

With October now over, the New York native is getting ready to embark on her “Merry Christmas to All” mini-tour, which will begin next month. The event was originally supposed to consist of only 2 shows – one in Toronto and one in New York – but the “Songbird Supreme” has since doubled her performances in each location due to the high demand.

She currently plans on spending Dec. 9 and 11 in Toronto, before traveling down to her hometown’s Madison Square Garden for two more shows over the 13th and 16th.

Will you be listening to “All I Want For Christmas Is You” this holiday season? Let us know in the comments and read more about Mariah Carey’s potential upcoming collaboration with Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown here.

