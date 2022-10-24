While Halloween may be just around the corner, Mariah Carey is already looking past the October holiday. With her sights set on December, the New York native has already announced her upcoming Chrismas themed concerts.

Throughout her career, Carey’s name has become iconically paired with the holiday season – this, due to the colossal popularity of her 1994 chart-topper “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” along with multiple TV specials has allowed the 52-year-old artist to become synonymous with all things Christmas.

The Grammy Award-winning singer recently announced her plan to play a pair of holiday concerts titled “Merry Christmas To All!”. These will be performed on December 11th at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, and on the 13th at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

“It’s almost time NEW YORK + TORONTO!! Come celebrate Christmas with me this December! Lil’ excited to be back on stage and get festive with everybody!!” Carey wrote in the Instagram post announcing her planned venues.

Queen Of Christmas, Mariah Carey performs her holiday smash hits at the Beacon Theatre on December 15, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Maroon Ent)

Tickets will be available to the public on Friday (October 28), in addition to some exclusive merchandise only available to ticket holders. That said, there are presale events being held before that Friday.

American Express cardholders will get the chance to buy tickets on Tuesday Morning at 10 a.m., while Live Nation account holders will get their opportunity on Thursday at the same time.

In other news, Mariah Carey’s home was recently broken into by men responsible for numerous crimes in the state of Atlanta. Read more on that here, and let us know if you’ll be attending one of MC’s holiday shows in the comments.

