Mariah Carey isn’t able to declare herself the official “Queen of Christmas.“ However, she’ll forever be associated with the festive holiday in the hearts of many. To help spread the seasonal cheer in 2022, the songstress organized four December performances – two in Toronto and two in New York – the first of which took place earlier this weekend.

For her stay in the 6ix, the “Touch My Body” hitmaker is taking over the Scotiabank Arena stage. As she entertained the crowd from a specially decorated set on Friday (December 9), the mother of two surprised them with an appearance from her 11-year-old daughter, Monroe.

As Page Six notes, they covered the Christmas classic “Away in a Manger” together, marking their first-ever duet.

For the occasion, the mother-daughter duo wore similar sparkling white ball gowns. For her part, the 52-year-old stunned in a bejewelled bodice and full tulle skirt look. Her little girl stood alongside her in a tutu-style skirt with cap sleeves covering her upper half. Additionally, both of them channelled royalty in glistening tiaras.

“This is my baby girl, here. Eleven years ago, I got the greatest gift,” Carey told her Canadian audience. “You know what, I don’t have birthdays, but the birthing day was the greatest gift ever.”

See you tonight Toronto!!! ❄️❄️❄️❄️ pic.twitter.com/rjs8E093Nw — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) December 11, 2022

The New York native will perform in the north once more tonight (December 11). Then, later this week, she’ll be headed to her home state to let her voice shine at Madison Square Garden.

Carey was obviously happy to have Monroe with her in Toronto. However, earlier this month reports revealed that she’s allegedly putting pressure on ex-husband Nick Cannon to spend more time with their twins.

Monroe Cannon, Nick Cannon, Mariah Carey and Moroccan Scott Cannon attend the Moroccan Scott Cannon and Monroe Cannon Party on Mary 13 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/FilmMagic)

The multihyphenate is an undeniably busy man, which nearly a dozen other children arriving since she gave birth to his first two in 2011.

