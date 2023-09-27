Nick Cannon Says Mariah Carey “Absolutely” Saved His Life

Nick Cannon says he credits his ex-wife, Mariah Carey, with saving his life. He explained how the legendary singer was his "rock" during their marriage while speaking on The Diary Of A CEO podcast. The topic began with his lupus diagnosis in 2012.

"She was my rock," Cannon told podcast host Steven Bartlett of Carey. "She went hard. To be honest, I probably wouldn't be alive if it wasn't for how hard she went with the doctors, with me, my stubbornness." He went on to describe her as "the perfect helpmate, the perfect matriarch, the perfect mom, the perfect wife in those scenarios." He added: "It probably took a toll on us just because of the person I was in my head and the struggles that I was dealing with. But it definitely brought us closer together."

Nick Cannon & Mariah Carey At The Kids' Choice Awards

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 11: (L-R) TV personality Nick Cannon, Moroccan Scott Cannon, singer Mariah Carey and Monroe Cannon at Nickelodeon's 2017 Kids' Choice Awards at USC Galen Center on March 11, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Later, Bartlett asked Cannon if he feels Carey actually saved his life, to which Cannon confirmed: "I absolutely do." He elaborated: "But that's what you do when you find a helpmate. When you find someone that you're in matrimony with, you go hard for [them]. I feel like I went hard for her and we'll still go hard -- I lay down my life for her today. That's what you do, it's just family." He also reflected on struggling with his mental health in the wake of his diagnosis. Check out Cannon's full comments on their relationship below.

Nick Cannon On His Marriage To Mariah Carey

Cannon shares twins, Moroccan and Monroe, with Carey. It's far from the first time he has reflected fondly on their relationship. In other interviews, he's remarked that she's a "gift from God."

