- Pop CultureBhad Bhabie’s Mom Confirms Cancer Diagnosis In Scathing RantBhad Bhabie is battling cancer.ByCaroline Fisher204 Views
- Pop CultureHarvey Weinstein Diagnosed With Rare Form Of LeukemiaIt's fairly common for people 60 or older, but it's quite uncommon overall. ByZachary Horvath707 Views
- MusicEminem's Mother Reportedly Diagnosed With Terminal IllnessWe wish Debbie and her family the best.ByGabriel Bras Nevares3.5K Views
- MusicDon Omar Reveals Cancer DiagnosisThe Puerto Rican reggaetón legend shared the news via social media, and seems hopeful and committed about seeing brighter days ahead.ByGabriel Bras Nevares1088 Views
- GossipKid Capri Is Cancer-Free, Reveals Why He Kept His Battle A Secret"God is great!" Kid Capri says.ByCaroline Fisher671 Views
- RelationshipsNick Cannon Says Mariah Carey "Absolutely" Saved His LifeNick Cannon says that Mariah Carey was his "rock" during their relationship.ByCole Blake449 Views
- LifeJustin Bieber's Facial Paralysis Caused By Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, Singer SaysThe 28-year-old was meant to perform in Toronto, but had to cancel his shows due to his illness.ByHayley Hynes6.5K Views
- GramMia Thornton, Star Of "RHOP," Announces Cancer DiagnosisMia Thornton says that she's been diagnosed with cancer.ByCole Blake5.3K Views
- SportsMagic Johnson Reflects On How He Felt After HIV DiagnosisMagic Johnson spoke to Gayle King about the 30-year anniversary of his diagnosis.ByAlexander Cole2.1K Views
- PoliticsDonald Trump Reveals Rudy Giuliani Has COVID-19President Trump took to Twitter with an update on the former mayor of New York City.ByAlexander Cole1.9K Views
Jeremih Reportedly On Ventilator In ICU With COVID-19New reports reveal Jeremih's condition has gotten worse after being hospitalized for COVID-19.
ByAron A.4.1K Views
ByAron A.4.1K Views
- MusicDoja Cat Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Claiming She's "Not Scared" Of VirusDoja Cat once made fun of those who feared COVID-19 only to contract it months later.ByAron A.7.5K Views
- SportsPatrick Ewing Gets Positive Health Update After COVID-19 ScarePatrick Ewing was admitted to the hospital last week after being diagnosed with COVID-19.ByAlexander Cole947 Views