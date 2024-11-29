Nick Cannon Reveals He Has Narcissistic Personality Disorder

Cannon wants his journey to assist others.

Nick Cannon has reportedly opened up around his narcissistic personality disorder diagnosis, which he learned of earlier this month. More specifically, he revealed that he's always been interested in testing for it, even if he doesn't fully understand the condition just yet. "I feel like there are so many labels out there," the 44-year-old remarked. "But being able to embrace it and say, ‘Look, I’m healing. I need help. Show me.'" He was also diagnosed with ADHD and dyslexia earlier in his life, and he says that this helped him recognize that he's neurodivergent even though he says he "kind of always knew." Regardless, the Wild 'N Out host wants to become "an example for others" and measure that alongside his personal development.

Nick Cannon Speaks On Narcissistic Personality Disorder Diagnosis

In addition, Nick Cannon's reflection on his mental health is also so he can be a better father to his many children and provide a good example for their own obstacles. "I'm getting the macaroni necklaces, the construction paper card, all of that stuff, which I love," he said of appreciating Father's Day whenever it rolls around. "My offices are filled with great gifts that my kids have created and conjured up."