Nick Cannon Reveals He Has Narcissistic Personality Disorder

Apr 5, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Comedian and television host Nick Cannon attends the game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Utah Jazz with his son Golden at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Cannon wants his journey to assist others.

Nick Cannon has reportedly opened up around his narcissistic personality disorder diagnosis, which he learned of earlier this month. More specifically, he revealed that he's always been interested in testing for it, even if he doesn't fully understand the condition just yet. "I feel like there are so many labels out there," the 44-year-old remarked. "But being able to embrace it and say, ‘Look, I’m healing. I need help. Show me.'" He was also diagnosed with ADHD and dyslexia earlier in his life, and he says that this helped him recognize that he's neurodivergent even though he says he "kind of always knew." Regardless, the Wild 'N Out host wants to become "an example for others" and measure that alongside his personal development.

Overall, this is a big step for Nick Cannon to take publicly, especially as people would rather focus on other controversies for the clicks. "You ain't never been to a Diddy party?" he asked Charlamagne Tha God on The Breakfast Club. "Okay, what's classified as a Diddy party? 'Cause you definitely been to some stuff [like] a Bad Boy event. So when he was in the city and all of that? I've even been there when I was a kid. Like, 16, 17. I live my truth. I remember standing outside, you know, trying to get into a Puff party out here in New York."

Nick Cannon Speaks On Narcissistic Personality Disorder Diagnosis

In addition, Nick Cannon's reflection on his mental health is also so he can be a better father to his many children and provide a good example for their own obstacles. "I'm getting the macaroni necklaces, the construction paper card, all of that stuff, which I love," he said of appreciating Father's Day whenever it rolls around. "My offices are filled with great gifts that my kids have created and conjured up."

Meanwhile, the whole debate around the number of Nick Cannon's children is something that he always leans into, so we can't blame the Internet for its focus on it. But hopefully they also carve out space to talk about his openness concerning these diagnoses and the helpful example that it could communicate.

