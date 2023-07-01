A new clip shows Nick Cannon and his two children with Mariah Carey, Monroe and Moroccan, hopping on a new TikTok trend. In the sweet clip, they’re all seen dancing the mother of the children’s 2008 song “Touch My Body.” Fans in the comments section were quick to dote on the adorable video.

“I don’t care how many kids he got.. He Always there,” one users writes. Another says, “#dadmode the best feeling the world.” The twins are two of Cannon’s 12 children. Recently, he shared another sweet post on social media in celebration of his other set of twins’ birthday. Zillion and Zion, the two boys he shares with Abby De La Rosa, turned two last month.

Monroe And Moroccan Dance With Their Dad

Recently, Cannon also appeared on The Language Of Love podcast where he told Dr. Laura Berman that he is pursuing a master’s degree in child psychology. He explained that his desire to do so stems from him wanting to the best father he can be to his kids. When the hosts asked him what aspects of the degree interest him the most, he said “Oh, the presence of a father and how much will they need you.”

He went on to say, “The Freudian aspect of reverting back to your childhood trauma, or the lack thereof. Nature vs nurture. These are conversations I have several times every single day. I’m living, whether in therapy on my own or even just wanting to make sure that every single child has what they need, developmentally and emotionally. I’m studying the brain and at what point does sensory matter.” He also said that he thinks his 6-year-old son with Brittany Bell, Golden, “knows his dad is known for having a lot of kids.” “I think the school that he’s in,” he explains, “he’s on the internet.”

