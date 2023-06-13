50 Cent and Nick Cannon have traded words before but the television host decided to reignite their feud, again. It all began when Vivica A. Fox sat down with Sherri Shepherd on her eponymous talk show. The Set It Off actress revealed that she wouldn’t be opposed to rekindling her romance with 50 Cent, nearly two decades after they briefly dated in the 2000s. Although 50 hasn’t necessarily acknowledged her comments, it became a point of conversation on the Daily Cannon podcast.

The Drumline star seemed baffled at Fox’s recent comments about 50 Cent and unloaded a slew of fat jokes on the G-Unit leader. “You can fantasize about Fif from 15 years ago. That’s a different Fif than this fat n***a that’s walking around now,” Cannon said on the podcast. His co-host Mason Moussette admitted that she would still date the rapper if she had the chance. “He is fat! He look like he got a pack of hot dogs in the back of his neck. You lookin’ at them pictures from Get Rich or Die Tryin’, now it’s get thick or die fryin’!” Cannon responded.

50 Cent’s Response

As we’ve seen in the past two-plus, 50 Cent thrives when tensions are running high. However, it doesn’t seem like he’s too keen on engaging in an ongoing battle with Nick Cannon. Fif appeared to let off a warning shot. Without mentioning names, he shared a post that read, “It’s never luck. It’s always God.” He captioned the post, “if your marketing campaign is say something about 50. Your not going to make it, have a nice day. The Final Lap tour.”

Although that didn’t necessarily speak directly to Cannon’s comments, Fif doesn’t seem willing to bite the bait. The two have previously engaged in a heated back-and-forth online when Cannon began releasing a series of diss tracks towards Eminem. Naturally, 50 Cent leaped to the Shady Records boss’ defense, describing Cannon as “legendary corny,” among other things. We’ll keep you posted on any further updates surrounding the apparent beef between the two. Check out 50 Cent’s post above.

