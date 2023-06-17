Nick Cannon has taken to social media recently to wish his twins, Zillion and Zion, a happy second birthday. He shared a photo of himself holding the two boys on Instagram this week. “Can’t believe it’s been 2 years already!!” he captioned the sweet post. Cannon also went on to write, “Zillion and Zion the world is yours!! I love you so much! Happy birthday sons!!“

He also shared some photos of him and his sons soaking up the sun beside a pool, with the mother of the two boys, Abby De La Rosa. De La Rosa additionally shared some photos from the twins’ birthday celebration. “Twice the fun, Twice the Love. Cheers to 2! We love you Zillion & Zion,” she captioned the post, adding some festive emojis.

The Twins Turn Two

Earlier this month, it was reported that although Cannon aspires to start a family band, Mariah Carey won’t let the twins she shares with him take part. A source told Radar Online the news last week. “Nick was sure his kids could make millions as a band, but Mariah poured cold water on his dream,” the source told the outlet. They also went on to say, “She’s opposed to her children sharing the spotlight with Nick’s nine other kids from five different women.”

Cannon also recently tore into 50 Cent on his podcast, following comments made by Vivica A. Fox about possibly reuniting with her ex. “You can fantasize about Fif from 15 years ago. That’s a different Fif than this fat n***a that’s walking around now,” he joked on the podcast. Mason Moussette, Cannon’s co-host, revealed that she would take an opportunity to date 50 Cent regardless of his weight. “He is fat! He look like he got a pack of hot dogs in the back of his neck,” Cannon responded, “You lookin’ at them pictures from Get Rich or Die Tryin’, now it’s get thick or die fryin’!” 50 Cent later appeared to share an ominous response to the comments. “If your marketing campaign is say something about 50. [You’re] not going to make it,” he wrote, “have a nice day.”

