Nick Cannon Has Testicles Insured For $10M, Secures “Most Valuable Balls” Title

Nick Cannon's reproductive organs are worth big bucks.

It's no secret that Nick Cannon is something of a baby-making machine, and according to Dr. Squatch, this means that his reproductive organs are worth big bucks. Recently, the father of 12 teamed up with the personal care company to get his private parts evaluated using their "Ball Valuation" tool. His testicles were assessed at a whopping $10M, something the Wild 'N Out host can certainly be proud of.

Moreover, the company even officially took out a policy on his genitals through MMA/Momentous Insurance, proving just how far they're willing to go to make sure that his most precious assets stay protected. In a statement about the impressive assessment, Cannon fired back at those who've criticized him for having so many kids in the past. He also confirmed that he has no plans of slowing down any time soon.

Nick Cannon Celebrates His Valuable Assets

"Haters say it's time for me to stop having kids and put this super sperm to rest," he began proudly. "But I'm doubling down on these valuable balls and my future kids. Shoutout to Dr. Squatch for giving my balls the credit they deserve and hooking me up with the protection I need to keep this family tree rolling!" This isn't the first time Cannon's hinted at adding even more little ones to his family tree either. Back in March, the prolific entertainer made a bold joke about reproducing with Joseline Hernandez during a TV appearance. Unsurprisingly, however, it left their audience split.

