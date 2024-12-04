Nick Cannon Reveals Why He's Unfazed By Orlando Brown's Wild Accusation

Nick Cannon laughed off the claim.

Nick Cannon denied Orlando Brown's accusation about allegedly fellating him during the latest episode of his daily talk show. The former Nickelodeon star had made the claim during a livestream on Twitch, remarking to the camera, "When it came down to Nick Cannon, he do really like to suck cannons and that’s what he does. He sucked a good cannon on me. Nick, you sucked my d**k! And don’t you ever forget it. That’s why Mariah Carey left your a** and you’re lying n***a. Stop lying, running around here with Kevin Hart.”

"I did not suck Orlando Brown's d*ck," Cannon exclaimed to begin his response. "I'm entertained by all of his f*cking interviews, whether he talking about me or he talking about anybody, but I don't take him serious. I think he's in a mental space where he knows he's trolling. He don't give a f*ck. But, it's all fun because I'm a comedian and I think the sh*t's funny." He also addressed fans wondering why Cannon hasn't taken legal action over the accusation. "Like I'ma sue him for that jacket," he joked.

When Cannon shared the clip on Instagram, fans showed him love for his handling of the situation. "I love Nick Cannon! You handled that like a real man. Respect," one user wrote. Another added: "I’mma believe Nick on this one!! Orlando will say damn near anything at this point to stay relevant!!"

