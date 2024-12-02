Orlando Brown Claims To Know Why Mariah Carey Left Nick Cannon In Buckwild Rant

The actor and rapper could not be contained on Deshae Frost's livestream.

Orlando Brown is not letting go of his bombshell claims that he made about Nick Cannon about four years ago. If you don't remember, the former Disney Channel actor accused the Wild 'N Out host of performing oral sex on him. "And I liked it. It was OK," Brown said in a video viewable here. "But everybody knows you did it as a female." Instead of berating him, Cannon took the high road, responding out of concern rather than hate. "This is another crucial example of when we allow our young artists to be prematurely exposed by this demonic business and left out to fend for themselves. We need better support systems for our youth and take care of our own."

Cannon continued, "I watched various of this young brother's videos and all I see is a cry out for help." It's worth noting that Brown has suffered from addictions and mental health issues for a bit now. But after fast forwarding to the weekend, it's possible that he's still dealing with it. Or he firmly stands by what he said back then, because he's making the same claims again.

Orlando Brown Accuses Nick Cannon Of The Same Deed Again

Orlando was the first guest for Deshae Frost's own version of a subathon event, and let's just say it didn't get off to the best start. Overall, he feels Cannon's alleged past actions are what ultimately led to Mariah Carey leaving him. "When it came down to Nick Cannon, he do really like to suck cannons and that's what he does. He sucked a good cannon on me," Brown began in his unhinged rant. "Nick, you sucked my d**k! And don't you ever forget it. That's why Mariah Carey left you're a** and you are lying n****! Stop lying, running around here with Kevin Hart."