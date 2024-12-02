Orlando Brown Shocks Fans By Claiming He Slept With His Parents

Isn't this too far, Orlando?

Orlando Brown often goes viral for all the wrong reasons, and his most recent antic might just take the cake. Moreover, the actor recently appeared on Deshae Frost's livestream and made everyone that was with him uncomfortable by issuing out yet another ridiculously inappropriate claim. "'We listen and we don't judge,'" he read something on Frost's screen. "I had sex with my mama and my daddy. 'We listen and we don't judge!' I got a baby with my mama and my daddy. 'We listen and we don't judge!' And I'm telling you the motherf***ing truth! [...] Thank you for giving me some p***y. I love my mom for that, you know? She taught me how to f**k like a man. My own mother did."

Of course, this is beyond bizarre, and it's entirely likely that Orlando Brown is just trolling here and taking things about as far as he can push them. Whether or not that desensitizes the comments themselves or makes them any less creepy or uncomfortable is up to your own personal view. But it certainly lines up with all the other absurdities that he's spouted over the years.

Orlando Brown's Latest Ridiculous Statement

"This is another crucial example of when we allow our young artists to be prematurely exposed by this demonic business and left out to fend for themselves," Nick Cannon responded to Orlando Brown's wild claims about him. "We need better support systems for our youth and take care of our own. I watched various of this young brother's videos and all I see is a cry out for help." These continued antics are just adding fuel to that fire, although it's hard to tell how much of it is by design. Either way, we're sure more developments will be just as controversial in the future.

Meanwhile, some of Orlando Brown's viral moments are not as shocking, inappropriate, or creepy, but rather just very animated. For example, Brown recently chimed into the Super Bowl halftime show controversy surrounding Lil Wayne and Kendrick Lamar, positing that Weezy would be a terrible pick. Hopefully he engages more with these hot takes and not ones involving incest...