Orlando Brown Asks Adam 22 An NSFW Question About Lena The Plug

Orlando Brown is someone who has absolutely no shame. However, that doesn't necessarily mean he wants things to be that way. Overall, it has been fairly obvious to onlookers that he is dealing with some mental health issues. His statements in the media have been unhinged at times, and there are fears that he could be a danger to himself. That said, he has been invited on numerous podcasts, where he has made all sorts of wild and outlandish claims. For instance, he recently said some stuff about Jay-Z that would make you scratch your head in confusion.

Furthermore, he even called Meek Mill a "gay rapper." These comments were made on No Jumper with Adam22. Adam is known for having some wild interviews, and his latest podcast with Brown was absolutely no different. In fact, in the clip below, Brown went scorched earth on Adam for letting other men have sex with his wife. Overall, it was a pretty wild clip, although it was the kind of thing we expect from Brown at this point. In fact, he asks Adam an NSFW question about Lena The Plug, and what he does when she has just had sex with someone else.

Orlando Brown Wants To Know Something

Adam22 has received his fair share of hate for the video between Jason Luv and Lena. Not to mention, he also had that game show that a lot of people took issue with. Needless to say, Adam is a controversial guy, and so is Brown. When you put these two together, you are bound to get fireworks. It wouldn't be surprising to see Adam bring on Brown as a permanent co-host at some point. After all, it would probably bring in big ratings.

Adam22 has received his fair share of hate for the video between Jason Luv and Lena. Not to mention, he also had that game show that a lot of people took issue with. Needless to say, Adam is a controversial guy, and so is Brown. When you put these two together, you are bound to get fireworks. It wouldn't be surprising to see Adam bring on Brown as a permanent co-host at some point. After all, it would probably bring in big ratings.

