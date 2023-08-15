Jon Zherka Asks Adam22 How Much Money He & Lena The Plug Made Off Viral Tape

One of the most unexpectedly viral pop culture stories this year is the now-infamous Lena The Plug and Jason Luv tape. For those unaware, sorry to burden you with this, but the two adult actors lit the Internet on fire because it was Lena’s first time making a film with someone other than her husband, Adam22. Moreover, it’s been a controversial subject, not just because of infighting between the three (or rather, Luv against the couple), but also because of people debating whether Adam should’ve let this happen. Another popular and controversial influencer, Jon Zherka, asked the No Jumper host on his podcast about this.

Specifically, their conversation centered at one point around how much money the couple made off the tape. Adam22 did not reveal this, but he did ask Zherka: “What it if was a billion?” Then, he reacted in disbelief, saying that he wouldn’t let his wife do that, even for a billion dollars. In fact, Zherka even brought up the fact that they have a child together in his remarks. Furthermore, he said that Adam doesn’t look fazed by it, and that Lena will probably end up getting more of a psychological weight on her as a result.

Adam22 Won’t Say How Much Money He & Lena The Plug Made

In addition to this discussion, they also referred to the tape through other, slightly more comical subtopics. For example, Jon Zherka even offered to fight Jason Luv in Adam22’s stead amid their beef as a result of this tape. However, when they got to analyzing the actor’s size and strength, Zherka came to a hilarious realization. Right after he had set himself up as Adam’s champion, he said that he probably wouldn’t be able to fight him.

Meanwhile, this is something that pretty much every No Jumper guest is going to want to ask Adam about. Maybe they won’t address it at all, but it’s hard to ignore that it’s a massive elephant in the room these days. At some point, it’ll die down and everyone involved will continue their careers with no fuss. Until then, though, everyone’s still invested in the drama and wants to throw their thoughts into this debate. With that in mind, stay posted on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Adam22 and Lena The Plug.

