Orlando Brown Expecting Second Child With Wife Danielle Anglin

Recently, Orlando Brown's mother took to social media, sharing a sweet clip of her son surprising her at her doorstep. In the clip, Orlando is seen getting out of a car, driven by his wife Danielle Anglin, with a beautiful bouquet of flowers. As he makes his way over to greet his mom, she jokingly mentions his sobriety, asking him, "you don't smoke no more dope?" His other child with Anglin, Frankie, also adorably greeted his grandmother.

Sobriety wasn't the only thing Orlando came to celebrate with his family. His mother went on to share a clip of herself greeting the performer's wife, and was sure to point out her tiny baby bump. The couple showed off Anglin's positive pregnancy test back in June, meaning that she's now around three months along. It's clear that Orlando's mother was elated about the surprise visit as well as her son's growing family, sharing a lengthy heartfelt message alongside the clips.

Danielle Anglin Shows Off Her Baby Bump

"I am on CLOUDS RIGHT NOOOOW!!" she wrote. "My son and his beautiful family surprised me yesterday AHHHHHHHHH!!! WHAT JOY I FEEL right now. Orlando it felt like old times," his mother also added. "The laughter, memories and stories lol lol!!! Thank you for thinking of me. What joy joy joy.. Lord I thank you and love you SO much!!!" Brown has overcome quite a bit in recent months, and fans are glad to see him in such a good place with his family. He was arrested in December of last year on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge. Earlier this summer, he attributed his turn-around to his Bad Boys: Texas family.

“Y’all saved me,” Brown shared in an emotional confessional. “Y’all n****s really saved me bro. I was gonna go in a straitjacket. They told you Orlando Brown was cr*zy.” Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Orlando Brown.

