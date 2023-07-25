Orlando Brown Gets Emotional Reflecting On “Bad Boys: Texas”

Orlando Brown recently gave a heartfelt farewell to the Zeus Network series, Bad Boys: Texas, in which he thanked the “Zeus family” for saving his life. In a video shared on social media, Brown reflected on the experience while clips of lighthearted moments from throughout the show play. They also include Natalie Nunn picking him up from jail at the start of the season.

“Y’all saved me,” Brown says through tears in the video. “Y’all n****s really saved me bro. I was gonna go in a straitjacket. They told you Orlando Brown was cr*zy.”

Read More: Orlando Brown Arrest: Actor Loses Movie Role In Wake Of DV Incident

Orlando Brown At The Premiere Of “The Cheetah Girls”

Orlando Brown during New York Premiere of Disney’s “The Cheetah Girls” at La Guardia High School in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage)

Fans shared positive messages for Brown in response to the clip. “This show put him in a better light then how the blogs made him out to be. He really ain’t all that cr*zy,” one commented. Another wrote: “Orlando is the prime example of why yall need to quit blaming Zeus for the way people carry themselves on TV!!! I love this for OB real stand up guy.” More fans suggested that his time on Zeus Network will spark a “huge comeback” for Brown.

Orlando Brown Reflects On “Bad Boys: Texas”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Zeus Network (@thezeusnetwork)

Brown was arrested on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge in December 2022. He allegedly threatened his brother with a hammer and a broken-off knife blade. In one episode of the show, Brown admitted that he found himself in a “dark place” amid drinking problems. “A lot of drinking is what happened,” he explained. “I was drinking a lot. I just found myself in a dark place because I couldn’t really find everybody. It’s kinda like looking for your keys, when you stop looking, they’re right there type of deal. I started to realize what was in front of me. From there, now I’m good.”

Read More: Orlando Brown Recalls Being Bailed Out Of Jail By Zeus Network

[Via]