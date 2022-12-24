What appears to have been a brief return to the entertainment industry for Orlando Brown has quickly crumbled before him. According to a new report from TMZ, the That’s So Raven alum has been fired from an upcoming film after being arrested for domestic violence earlier this week.

The incident took place on Thursday (December 22). At the time, Ohio police came to help resolve a fight between two men. Since the actor’s arrest, his victim, Matthew Sanders, has spoken out about the situation.

Orlando Brown arrested for domestic violence charges pic.twitter.com/y2byda3yZC — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) December 23, 2022

Brown was due to star in a film called Up The Score, which Sanders is directing and producing. He tells the outlet that he wanted the former Disney star to be a part of the project not only due to their friendship but also because the latter believes the former to be “extremely talented.”

The 35-year-old entertainer moved to his director’s home in Lima in November. The film project is currently in preproduction, and won’t begin shooting until the new year. Before this week’s fight, there were apparently no major issues between the two.

Sanders recounting states that Brown “came at him with a broken-off knife blade and a hammer.” Additionally, he notes that he believes his friend is struggling with mental illness. At times, he thinks the California native comes off as “out of touch with reality.” Ultimately, he’s most upset by not helping the child star with his comeback.

Actor Orlando Brown attends the 1st annual Cynthia Stafford’s “Gifted Day at the Geffen” held at the Geffen Playhouse on June 15, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage)

In Up The Score, he was due to appear in a secondary role. The film is a dramedy about a military man who, after meeting someone on social media, leaves his family only to fall victim to some serious catfishing.

Presently, Sanders has decided that Brown is no longer allowed to live with him. If he seeks mental health help, a decision to recast him in the movie might be made. However, seeing as filming begins in the near future, it’s highly unlikely we’ll see him appear.

Read our initial report on Orlando Brown’s Ohio arrest here. Additionally, check back in later for more pop culture updates on all your favourite celebrities.

