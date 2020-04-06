actor
- TVChad Buchanan Net Worth 2023: What Is The Actor Worth?Explore Chad Buchanan's rise to fame, his journey in acting and modeling, and his impressive net worth in 2023. A tale of talent and success.By Jake Skudder
- TVMichael B Jordan Net Worth 2023: What Is The Star Worth?Discover the factors that contribute to Michael B Jordan's impressive net worth of $25 million, including early roles in shows like "The Wire" and his stake in AFC Bournemouth.By Jake Skudder
- TVVing Rhames Net Worth 2023: What Is The Star Worth?Explore the net worth of Ving Rhames and discover his early movie roles, breakout performance, and notable career highlights.By Jake Skudder
- Pop CultureJonah Hill Reportedly Had "Scary" Personal Life Question ReactionJonah Hill blew up on the radio in 2012, but not in a good way.By Jake Lyda
- MusicJonathan Majors Goes To ESSENCE Fest Despite Legal TroubleJonathan Majors was there with Meagan Good.By Jake Lyda
- TVMichael B. Jordan Recalls Applying At Jack In The Box Before His Acting Career Blew Up: WatchWhile others swallowed their food, the "Creed III" director swallowed his pride.By Evelyn Meyer
- Pop CultureOrlando Brown Arrest: Actor Loses Movie Role In Wake Of DV IncidentThe "That's So Raven" alum was taken into custody by Ohio police earlier this week.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearKhloé Kardashian Seemingly Gets Her Lick Back During Milan Fashion Week With "365 Days" Actor Michele MorroneSeveral of the Kar-Jenners have been overseas in Italy for fashion week, though it looks like Khloé's been doing more than just attending shows.By Hayley Hynes
- TV28-Year-Old Comedian & "Bust Down" Star Jak Knight Has DiedAt this time, the comedy writer's cause of death remains unknown.By Hayley Hynes
- TVDrake Was Considered For Cyborg Role In DC Comics TV Series: ReportDrake was reportedly, at one point, a contender for a cyborg role in a scrapped DC comics TV concept.By Jordan Schenkman
- TVMichael Jai White Discusses His Son Dying From COVID-19 Months AgoThe actor spoke about the "street life" having a hold on his son who was hospitalized "for a while" before passing away.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureTyrese Gibson Shows Off Beautiful Atlanta MansionThe actor showed off his incredible 25,000 square foot abode, complete with six floors.By Joe Abrams
- Pop CultureClarence Williams III, Star Of "The Mod Squad," Dies At 81Clarence Williams III died on Friday at the age of 81.By Cole Blake
- Pop Culture"The Big Lebowski" Actor Jeff Bridges Diagnosed With LymphomaThe 70-year old actor took to Twitter to reveal his diagnosis. By Noor Lobad
- Crime"Ghostbusters" Star Rick Moranis Assaulted; NYPD Reveals SuspectComedic actor Rick Moranis allegedly suffered a random assault earlier today.By Isaiah Cane
- PoliticsMichael Cohen Claims Trump Hired A Fake Obama Just To Fire HimCohen's book will be interesting. By Karlton Jahmal
- Pop CultureIconic Actor Wilford Brimley Dies At 85Wilford Brimley has died at the age of 85-years-old.By Cole Blake
- MoviesMike Tyson Has Brutally Honest Admission About Role In "The Hangover"Mike Tyson wasn't exactly fully aware of what was happening at the time.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureFred Willard Passes Away At 86Fred Willard was a comedic actor known for numerous hilarious roles.By Alexander Cole
- RandomEzra Miller Appears To Choke Slam Woman In VideoActor Ezra Miller was captured on video putting his hand around a woman's throat in Iceland and dropping her to the ground.By Alex Zidel